Barclays Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Equal Weight

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $295.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

APD opened at $293.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

