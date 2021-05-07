Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 182.36 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.62.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

