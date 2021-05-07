Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrett Business Services traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

