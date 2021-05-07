Base Protocol Price Tops $2.25 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003903 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.88 million and $38,128.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00782239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.77 or 0.08918120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,828,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,766 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

