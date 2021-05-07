Basid Coin (BASID) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $54.15 million and $1.55 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

