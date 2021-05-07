Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 4.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

