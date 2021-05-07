Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

