Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,885. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

