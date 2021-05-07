Beacon Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

VMD stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.82. 12,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,252. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$9.13 and a 52 week high of C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

