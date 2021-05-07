Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.97

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 6281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $781.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764 in the last ninety days. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

