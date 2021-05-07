Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $12.03 on Friday, hitting $235.99. 128,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

