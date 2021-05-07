Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The company has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

