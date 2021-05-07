Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. 5,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,401. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $139.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

