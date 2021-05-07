Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 22,334 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 62,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

