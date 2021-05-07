Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,307.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 45,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,422.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.85 on Friday, reaching $492.46. 8,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.34 and its 200-day moving average is $479.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

