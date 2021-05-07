Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 19,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

