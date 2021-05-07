Beefy.Finance Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $111.48 million and $3.70 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,548.40 or 0.02716489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00329530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

