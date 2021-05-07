Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0021

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $566,960.55 and approximately $132,343.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,175,375 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

