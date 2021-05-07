Belden Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belden in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $50.66 on Friday. Belden has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

