Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Reaches $59.79 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $59.79 million and approximately $168,980.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

