BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 271,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

