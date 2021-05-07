Belt (BELT) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $65.67 or 0.00114121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $746,036.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.