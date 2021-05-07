Benchmark Protocol Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $45.52 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 91,064,556 coins and its circulating supply is 28,480,122 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.