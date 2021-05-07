Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BHLB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 272,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $387,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

