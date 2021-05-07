Bezant Price Hits $0.0058 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1,211.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

