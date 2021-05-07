BiFi (BIFI) Market Capitalization Hits $7.72 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $806,760.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.00327774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

