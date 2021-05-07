Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,249.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and last traded at GBX 1,221.50 ($15.96), with a volume of 8348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.