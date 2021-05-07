Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.05-0.04) EPS.

BILL traded up $23.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.23. 3,906,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.60.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,057 shares of company stock worth $25,043,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.