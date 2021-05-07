Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

