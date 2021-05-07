BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $397,229.84 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BMRN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. 625,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

