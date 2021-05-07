Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Hits $189.48

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for about $189.48 or 0.00335292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.