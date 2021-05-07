Bird.Money Trading 25.8% Higher This Week (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $188.09 or 0.00322617 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $1.20 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

