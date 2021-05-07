Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,703.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 89.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $34,703.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,900,298 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.