BitBall 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.13 or 1.00383866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00190027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.