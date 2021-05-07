BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $36,159.53 and $420.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

