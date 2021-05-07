Bitcoin Classic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $34,913.24 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003705 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

