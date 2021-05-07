Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $279.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.78 or 0.00233866 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.50 or 0.00571715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00263202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004733 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

