Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 61% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $103,609.71 and approximately $66.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00560622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00224183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

