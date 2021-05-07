Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,077.16 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,077.16 billion and $67.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $57,593.04 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.22 or 0.02360050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.00667126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002348 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,702,987 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

