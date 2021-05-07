Bitcoinus Trading 58.8% Lower This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $24,328.30 and approximately $2,161.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.90 or 1.00035954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00193341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

