BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.31 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $28,878.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.00547345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00213535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00211896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004785 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,305,046,858 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.