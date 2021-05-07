Bithao Hits Market Cap of $30.22 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and $16,360.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

