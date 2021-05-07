Bithao Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bithao has a market cap of $31.64 million and $12,378.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.