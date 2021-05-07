Bitrue Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.31 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

