BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,569.85

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $877,569.85 and $123,469.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00689938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

