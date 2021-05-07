BITTUP (BTU) Price Down 4.9% This Week

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BITTUP has a total market cap of $606,698.77 and $345.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

