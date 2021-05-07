BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.5 million to $101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BL opened at $103.65 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.45.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

