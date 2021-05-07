BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.32 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

