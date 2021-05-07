Blackmoon Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $284.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

