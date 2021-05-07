BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $27,421,004.52 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.73 on Friday, hitting $873.83. The company had a trading volume of 467,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,061. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $788.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $877.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

